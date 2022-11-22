WWE Star Brings Back Old Look During Main Event Taping (Photo)

Akira Tozawa has brought back his old gear.

During the Main Event taping before Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Akira Tozawa was in action against Grayson Waller. As seen below, Tozawa was back to his old gear of shorts, ditching the ninja gear that he’s used since 2020, starting at the Backlash event.

Tozawa was previously in action against Baron Corbin on the November 14 episode of WWE Raw. After the match, which he lost, he posted a photo of his ninja gear with the caption, “thank you.”

This got people talking, as it was a cryptic post. Now, fans know what he was referring to. In addition to his previous look in regards to ring attire, there was a big hair color change as well to mark the new era for him.

The Look

Akira Tozawa brought back his old look on WWE Main Event



?: dpw2017/Reddit pic.twitter.com/LxT7b7C5kp — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 22, 2022

Tozawa is a former 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Also at the taping, Alba Fyre made her main roster debut taking on Tamina.

Waller and Fyre are the latest NXT stars to get a look on the main roster in front of a bigger stage.