‘Maybe I’ve Done This For Too Long’ – WWE Star Teases Move After 20-Year Career

For wrestlers, making a living in the ring is a dream come true but ultimately, ever competitor will have to retire. On X, WWE Raw’s Akira Tozawa hinted that his time may be coming to an end as he reflected on two decades of being in the business.

It's been 20 years since my first match.



Maybe I've been doing this for too long… pic.twitter.com/nEezw8xwET — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) April 3, 2025

Tozawa’s post spawned a flurry of responses from fans, many encouraging the WWE Superstar to not give up. One fan shared their hope for Tozawa to face AJ Styles in a WWE ring, while another hoped to see Tozawa compete for Dragon Gate over WWE WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

Tozawa began his wrestling journey in 2005 with Dragon Gate, where he won multiple championships and established himself as a major star. In 2020, he arrived in the United States and joined WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic. Today, Tozawa serves as one-third of Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Maxxine Dupri.

With 20 years in the business and a successful career behind him, it is hardly a surprise that Tozawa is at least reflecting on the idea of life after the squared circle. Whether he transitions into a coaching role or moves on from the industry entirely, his contributions to professional wrestling remain significant.