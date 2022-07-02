WWE Star Teases In-Ring Return After 19 Months

Titus O’Neill has not wrestled for over 19 months but the former champion is now teasing an in-ring return in near future.

The 45-year-old recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He talked about things such as his role as the Global Ambassador for WWE and more.

Speaking about his in-ring return, Titus claimed that he had been talking to the officials about it. He didn’t reveal the plans for his return to competition, claiming that it’ll happen ‘at the right time’:

“We’re [he and WWE] are talking about some things, I won’t say how soon but it’ll definitely happen at the right time. But I’m very, very committed to continuing to be the best Global Ambassador that I can possibly be.

Every situation that I’ve ever been placed in, in WWE, I’ve always strived to make the best of it.” said Titus O’Neil, “This is the most important role that I’ll ever have in the company, regardless of when I come back to the ring.”

The former Prime Time Players member has not wrestled since November 2020. He lost to Bobby Lashley in a short match during a Raw episode in his last outing.

O’Neil revealed earlier this year that he actually underwent knee surgery and has been rehabbing in the meantime. Though he claimed that he is not even close to retirement.