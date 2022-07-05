WWE SummerSlam Card Taking Shape Following WWE Raw (7/4)

With Money in the Bank now in the rear view mirror, we look ahead to WWE SummerSlam.

Note: SEScoops will be on hand for this year’s Summerslam, which takes place Saturday, July 30th from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Card

As of this writing, WWE has confirmed three matches for SummerSlam.

Based on ongoing storylines, as well as our own reporting, we can provide this look at the Summerslam match card.

We will update this article in the weeks leading up to the event.

Confirmed Matches

WWE SummerSlam

WWE has confirmed the following matches for SummerSlam:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. This is a Last Man Standing match, and has been billed as their final confrontation.

US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Pat McAfee vs. Baron Corbin. This match was signed after Corbin attacked McAfee after Money in the Bank went off the air.

Rumored and Expected Matches

The following matches are all-but-confirmed, but haven’t been made official just yet:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Logan Paul and The Miz in action

It’s also safe to assume we’ll see title defenses from:

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

New US Champion Bobby Lashley

IC Champion Gunther

