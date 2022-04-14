WWE SummerSlam 2022 Tickets On Sale Friday, April 22

WWE SummerSlam 2022 tickets will go on sale next Friday, April 22nd at 10pm CT.

This year’s SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30, from Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. The venue is home to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and has a maximum capacity of over 69,000 people.

SummerSlam start at $25 and will be available via Ticketmaster.com. Wrestling fans interested in attending SummerSlam can register for presale opportunities at WWE.com.

This year will mark first time WWE’s summer spectacular emanates from Tennessee. It’s the second consecutive year that SummerSlam is held in a football stadium. Last year’s event was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

WWE is also offering SummerSlam Priority Passes, which provides “immersive VIP experiences” that will include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

Visit OnLocationEXP.com for details on the Priority Pass experiences.