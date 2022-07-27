WWE SummerSlam 2022 Predictions

WWE Summerslam takes place this Saturday night from Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium. Nearly 40,000 fans will be on hand to witness WWE’s first premium live event without Vince McMahon at the helm.

Note: SEScoops will be on hand for this year’s Summerslam weekend. Follow the SEScoops Instagram account so you can follow along with our coverage in the lead-up to SummerSlam, and during SummerSlam/Starrcast weekend.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Jaychele Nicole and Joey G have assembled to provide our official WWE SummerSlam predictions.

The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Jaychele Nicole: I could see The Mysterios getting their revenge for the beatdown they were subjected to on Monday Night RAW. I could also see The Judgment Day losing after Edge returns and interferes in the matchup. With Edge’s travel to Raw being canceled, I believe he’ll likely show up at SummerSlam. However, I could also see The Judgment Day getting the win because I just believe they are due for a win on a big stage. (Prediction: The Mysterios)

Andrew Ravens: Balor and Priest probably need to go over here to continue their momentum, but booking 101 calls for the father-son duo to go over as they get their revenge, especially since Rey was put through a table on Monday’s Raw. However, Rey does have a storyline injury so he may be the one pinned. I’m siding with the heels here to go over, but I can see it going the other way. (Prediction: Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

Joey G: This match would be harder to pick if they didn’t just run it on monday. Since the Mysterios had their big moment then I believe Balor and Priest get the victory here. Whether this feud continues after this contest is the real question. (Prediction Balor & Priest)

Consensus: Split

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

Jaychele Nicole: Like Logan Paul, this is another match that was booked to spotlight the newcomer. I always really enjoy Pat McAfee’s matches and I think that he is another natural talent. This match will be another win for Pat, which I believe he is deserving of. Pat is a natural babyface, just like how Corbin is a natural heel. I think that the crowd will react as intended and Pat will once again overdeliver. (Prediction: Pat McAfee)

Joey G: Pat McAfee remains one of WWE’s best signings in the last few years. His charisma is unmatched, and his dedication to wrestling is admirable. Corbin serves as the perfect opponent, because a loss doesn’t hurt. (Prediction: Pat McAfee)

Andrew Ravens: Pat should go over. Corbin, a heel, doesn’t lose any moment with a defeat, and the crowd loves Pat, so it’s a win-win situation. It should be a fun match, and fans will have high expectations for McAfee’s performance in this one following his WrestleMania 38 match. (Prediction: Pat McAfee)

Consensus: Pat McAfee

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Jaychele Nicole: I’m hoping that this match is less than 25 seconds. I know that sounds so incredibly petty, but it would be so memorable and a great callback. I am not expecting that at all, as I think the match will be comparable to their WrestleMania match, but it would be an interesting addition to their long storied history. I don’t see Bianca Belair losing her title here, or at least until the Royal Rumble for that matter. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Andrew Ravens: Honestly, this feud is starting to get tiring. It’s a good story, but WWE has gone back to this feud so many times this year, and it’s time for something different. I don’t see Lynch winning because Belair is so over right now with the fans. A great match ending with Belair retaining the title. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Joey G: The feud that started one-year ago. Belair may have gotten the title back from Lynch at Mania but the shadow of the 26-second loss at last year’s SummerSlam still hovers above her. This seems like a fitting setting to end this epic feud, and open up a new path for both women. Belair retains and moves on to Ripley. Lynch perhaps gets ready for a returning Bayley or a showdown with Rousey. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Bianca Belair

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Andrew Ravens: It doesn’t make much sense for Theory to win the title back just a few weeks after losing it, but crazier things have happened in WWE before, so you can’t rule anything out. Keep Lashley strong with him retaining the title. (Prediction: Bobby Lashley)

Jaychele Nicole: While Theory has the Money In The Bank briefcase, I can’t see him also holding the United States Championship. I also think that there are too many people against Theory that would try to interfere before he could get the win. I think that Theory will be cashing in later on in the night, so this match won’t even really be remembered after that moment. (Prediction; Theory)

Joey G: Don’t know what they have planned for Theory, but ain’t no way he’s sneaking one over the Almighty One. Lashley has gained momentum as a babyface, and a lengthy U.S. title run seems like a safe bet. (Prediction: Bobby Lashley)

Consensus: Bobby Lashley

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Andrew Ravens: I would be shocked if Paul doesn’t win here. He gets his revenge on Miz for laying him out at WrestleMania, and they move on. It will be interesting to see whether Paul can follow up on his performance from Mania in this match. It also sets the tone for what his future singles matches will look like. (Prediction: Logan Paul)

Jaychele Nicole: I think that this is an easy win for Logan Paul. The Miz is the perfect first singles opponent for Logan Paul as he can take a loss with no problem. I think this will be another good showing for Logan because he is just a natural. I’m most interested in seeing how he works the match as a babyface since his first match was tag team match where he was the heel. (Prediction: Logan Paul)

Consensus: Logan Paul

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits (with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)

Andrew Ravens: It appears WWE is going in the direction of splitting up The Street Profits and strapping a rocket to the back of Montez Ford. They did the cheap finish at Money in the Bank to keep this feud alive, which doesn’t give me any confidence in a title change. (Prediction: The Usos)

Joey G: Usos are one of the best tag teams in WWE’s long history, but the lack of fresh matchups they’ve had over the last two years is starting to weigh their reign down. With me choosing Reigns to retain in the main event it seems like a safe pick to think that the the Usos continue carrying gold as well. (Prediction: The Usos)

Jaychele Nicole: I believe that this is another victory for The Usos. As much as I wish that The Street Profits were winning, this is The Usos match. I don’t see anything changing with the structure of The Bloodline. I would be interested to see the spiral of Roman and The Bloodline if The Usos were to lose the titles here. I think that the match will be good, but I think it’s more likely that Montez Ford will win singles gold before The Street Profits win another tag team championship. (Prediction: The Usos)

Consensus: The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Andrew Ravens: Honestly, this is a pick ’em. The fans were strongly behind Morgan, and WWE went with her because they needed a new top babyface on SmackDown. Rousey will always be booked strongly, so it could go either way if they feel like Rousey needs to be champion again. I think they keep the title on Morgan. (Prediction: Liv Morgan)

Jaychele Nicole: This should is a must win for Liv Morgan. After the way she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Liv is in need of a high-profile win Defeating Ronda at SummerSlam would definitely fill that void. Liv really needs this win to add some legitimacy to her title reign. Ronda can take a loss because her character and star power don’t really depend on this match, but for Liv, I think it does. (Prediction: Liv Morgan)

Joey G: Liv got her big moment at Money In The Bank, and has since had a few successful defense on television. However, my guess would be a fresh Rousey takes her title back and holds it until another showdown with Becky Lynch comes up. I hope I’m wrong. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Consensus: Liv Morgan

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match

Andrew Ravens: WWE needed a big main event, and they returned to this feud. I don’t see a reason for Lesnar going over here, but I do see it as a placeholder for Drew McIntyre to beat Reigns at Clash at the Castle for one of the titles. Lesnar stays strong but loses in the end. Another question is what WWE does with Lesnar next if he’s not in the title picture. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Joey G: Reigns and Lesnar do have chemistry together, but the two have never produced a match as good as their original clash at Mania 31. It also feels super unnecessary to run this back after the two just met at this year’s Mania, but alas plans changed and WWE felt this was their best headliner. Doesn’t feel like the Beast ends the Tribal Chief’s reign. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Jaychele Nicole: I don’t think this match will be any different than their last three or four matches with Reigns coming out as the victor. I feel like Reigns’ “Tribal Chief” character has gotten stale quickly due to the lack of character progression. Since I believe this will be Roman’s match, I hope that they are saving his eventual defeat for a young star who could be sent to the moon by their victory. I also believe that this is Brock’s last match in WWE, which is ironic because he’s likely losing a Last Man Standing match. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns