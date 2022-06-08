WWE Superstar’s Character Change Made Official

It had long been speculated and reported but one WWE superstar’s gimmick change is now official.

WWE certainly isn’t shy when it comes to shaking things up with characters. We’ve seen it quite often for talent who have been called up to the main roster from the NXT brand.

Sometimes, a main roster callup isn’t even necessary like in this case.

Fabian Aichner’s Gimmick Change Official

It had been reported that Fabian Aichner would be transitioning to the Giovanni Vinci character on the NXT brand.

WWE made things official on the June 7 episode of NXT 2.0.

It’s a total change from the role he played as a member of The Imperium. Aichner split from the group before Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their SmackDown debuts.

In a vignette aired this week, it was revealed that the Giovanni Vinci character will be debuting on the June 14 episode of NXT.