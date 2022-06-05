Update on WWE Superstar’s Gimmick Change

Character changes seem to be in the air over in WWE.

We’ve seen the likes of Madcap Moss recently undergo a much-needed change in direction. In Madcap’s case, he has ditched the suspenders and the bad joke gimmick in favor of a more serious attitude.

Fans have also seen Xia Li tease going back to her Tian Sha gimmick from NXT. That hasn’t materialized on WWE TV, however.

This WWE superstar, however, seems to have his new gimmick set for a big TV debut.

Fabian Aichner is Giovanni Vinci

Back in May, WrestlingNews.co reported that WWE officials had been discussing dropping aspects of Fabian Aichner’s character since he split from The Imperium. The thought was that he’d take on the Giovanni Vinci character on NXT.

Fightful has followed up on this report, confirming that Aichner will indeed be the one to take on the role of Giovanni Vinci.

It’s important to note that WWE has also trademarked “Gio Vinci,” so it’s possible there could be a slight alteration to the name in the future.