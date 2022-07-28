WWE Superstar has Culinary Dreams After Retirement

Over the past month, a lot has been said about retirements in wrestling.

Last week, Vince McMahon retired, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE due to the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct with female employees.

This Sunday, Ric Flair will officially retire from wrestling, having his final ever match as part of Starrcast V.

A Happy Plan

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin is several decades younger than either McMahon or Flair, but he too has plans for his retirement.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino, Corbin said that he has already thought about when he will be finishing his time in WWE.

“I want to have another five or ten years here in WWE, but eventually, like all athletes at some point, our body doesn’t keep up with our minds anymore.” Happy Corbin on when he plans on retiring from wrestling.

Corbin also spoke about what he’ll do after he hangs up his wrestling boots for good, and has some strong connections with the Food Network.

I’ve made some good buddies in the Food Network world. Chef Aaron May is one of my good buddies. He’s always on Guy’s Grocery Games… I definitely want to get into that food world, whether it’s Food Network, or it’s my own YouTube stuff, or, you know, my buddy Aaron does a lot of stuff where he’s a guest, where he’s a celebrity sponsored cook… There’s a lot of really cool opportunities that food will bring when I’m done throwing people like Pat McAfee around in a ring.”

“I definitely want to get into that food world, whether it’s Food Network, or it’s my own YouTube stuff.” Happy Corbin on plans for after he retires.

Corbin will face Pat McAfee at this Saturday’s Summerslam Premium Live Event.