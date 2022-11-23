WWE Survivor Series: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is the company’s next premium live event.

This year marks the 36th annual installment of Survivor Series. It was established in 1987, making it the second longest running yearly event in company history (behind only WrestleMania). This year’s event takes place in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Card

The following matches are confirmed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn)

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

WWE U.S. Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

When is WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames takes place Saturday, November 26th from Boston, MA at the TD Garden. The main card of this premium live event starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to Watch

WWE Survivor Series WarGames streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.