The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Saturday is still being finalized. So far, five matches have been announced for the show.

There are no titles favored to change hands. The Bloodline is expected to win the men’s WarGames match, and Team Bayley is expected to win the women’s WarGames match. the fifth and final member of Team Belair will be revealed on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds

WWE Survivor Series

The favorites to win are listed as –, while the underdogs are listed with +. The odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online: