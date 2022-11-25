WWE Survivor Series WarGames Predictions

WWE Survivor Series takes place this Saturday from Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the 36th Survivor Series event for the company; it originated in 1987.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Robert Lentini, and Ryan Droste have assembled to provide our official WWE Survivor Series predictions.

Men’s WarGames Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn)

Andrew Ravens: The Bloodline goes over. It’s so hard to bet against Roman Reigns in any match, including a WarGames match. This could be the match of the night and given the star power, it arguably should be and that be the bar. It will be interesting to see how limited Kevin Owens is in this match, given his injury, which could play into the finish. (Prediction: The Bloodline)

Robert Lentini: The Bloodline should win this match on paper, but I think something will go wrong for them this Saturday at Survivor Series. Jey Uso’s ego might get in the way, Sami Zayn may be the one that costs them after he guaranteed a victory, just something is going to go wrong for The Bloodline and cost them the match this Saturday night. (Prediction: The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre)

Ryan Droste: Given the booking of the last few years, how do you bet against The Bloodline? Obviously the key here is that Roman doesn’t have to take the pinfall, so I think WWE uses that to their advantage to give his team a rare loss. Spoiler alert: Roman Reigns isn’t taking the pinfall. (Prediction: The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre)

Consensus: Split

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Andrew Ravens: This is a real pick ’em here, but I’ll side with Team Belair based on the rumored fifth member of the babyface team and want to keep this person strong. This is going to be one of the best matches of the night and one I look forward to seeing. (Prediction: Team Belair)

Robert Lentini: Becky Lynch is rumored to be the fifth and final superstar on Bianca Belair’s squad. I was holding out hope for Sasha Banks as Survivor Series is in her hometown, but appears that The Man will come around again. Bianca Belair’s team gets the victory and perhaps a rivalry between Rhea Ripley and the RAW Women’s Champion begins following Survivor Series. (Prediction: Team Belair)

Ryan Droste: Yeah, the babyface team goes over here with the surprise member of the team putting them over the top. Becky Lynch would be great, Sasha would set the world on fire. The women will be out to prove something, and this could end up being very good. (Prediction: Team Belair)

Consensus: Team Belair

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

Andrew Ravens: There’s no way that Rousey loses the title here. Shotzi is a fresh challenger and for that, I can respect it, but no one takes her as a serious title contender. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Robert Lentini: Ronda Rousey will retain against Shotzi in what should be a lopsided match. Shotzi will get in some offense but doesn’t stand a chance of winning this match. I’m expecting a return or something after this match to set up Ronda’s hopefully more interesting next feud. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Ryan Droste: To quote one of my favorite Christmas movies, “If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am right now.” That would be my reaction to Shotzi pulling out an upset. It ain’t gonna happen. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Consensus: Ronda Rousey

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Andrew Ravens: Balor should get the win here, but this is just for them to have a classic match while holding off the eventual multiple-person match down the road, likely on an episode of Raw. Let Balor, a heel, get the win here, but the babyfaces go over in the end. (Prediction: Finn Balor)

Robert Lentini: The Judgment Day and The OC have been battling for weeks now. AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to this match at Survivor Series because he wants to put an end to their rivalry once and for all. I don’t think that will be the case and Finn Balor will escape with a win after outside interference from Judgment Day. (Prediction: Finn Balor)

Ryan Droste: Feels like Balor will go over here. These two have been involved in a lot of tag team matches of late, but it’s been a really long time since they’ve had a singles match together — TLC 2017. That match was outstanding and there’s no reason to believe that this one won’t be another great one. (Prediction: Finn Balor)

Consensus: Finn Balor

WWE U.S. Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Andrew Ravens: I’m siding with Rollins here, although there’s more to this story. WWE is really building up Theory and I can see him having another run as the United States Champion, but he’s going to have to wait a while. I see WWE saving a one-on-one match between these two at either the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Robert Lentini: Seth Rollins has made a lot of enemies on WWE Raw lately and has made life difficult on himself if he wants to have a long reign as United States Champion. Rollins wins by pinning Theory and Lashley will have a reason to demand another match. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Ryan Droste: I just don’t see Rollins dropping the U.S. title yet. I’d go with Rollins pinning Theory here to keep Lashley strong. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Consensus: Seth Rollins