WWE Talent Misses July 4 Episode of Raw

A WWE personality isn’t present for the special July 4 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Independence Day edition of Raw is being held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This is the post-Money in the Bank episode of Raw.

The WWE Universe is fresh off witnessing the MITB premium live event. Fans saw two Money in the Bank winners crowned and a SmackDown Women’s Championship change when Liv Morgan cashed in her contract to defeat Ronda Rousey.

When the show got started, however, one notable name was absent.

Jimmy Smith Not on Raw

(via WWE)

When WWE Raw got started, Corey Graves revealed that Jimmy Smith is on vacation. He was replaced by Kevin Patrick as the play-by-play commentator this week.

Smith has been the lead PBP person on Raw since the company dropped Adnan Virk. Smith has been praised for holding his own in the booth despite not having much knowledge about the current WWE product going into the role.

This week’s episode of Raw features The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios. There will also be a six-man tag team match with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy.

