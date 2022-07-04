WWE RAW Results (7/4/22): Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Otis Vomits, Gunther Appears, Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair

The July 4, 2022 edition of WWE RAW aired live tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It was the first episode of WWE RAW following Money in the Bank. Asuka battled Becky Lynch in a No Holds Barred match in the main event and several SmackDown superstars appeared during the show.

WWE RAW Results

The Mysterios def. Judgement Day via DQ

AJ Styles def. The Miz

Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair def. Natalya & Carmella

Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def. Theory & Alpha Academy

Gunther def. R-Truth

Becky Lynch def. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match

Here are the takeaways from the July 4th episode of WWE RAW:

Lashley Will Defend The US Title Against Theory At SummerSlam

It was announced that Becky Lynch will battle Asuka in a No Holds Barred match and Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest will face the Mysterios. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will also appear tonight. Bobby Lashley & Street Profits will battle Theory & American Alpha in a 6-man tag team match tonight.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring to begin the show. Lashley welcomed everyone to Monday Night RAW and the crowd cheered. A loud “Bobby!” chant broke out for the United States Champion and he thanked them. Lashley claimed that there is not a man in any division, in any promotion that can beat him for the United States Championship.

MITB winner Theory interrupted to a smattering of boos from the crowd. The crowd booed as Theory claimed everyone was waiting to hear what he has to say. Theory boasted about being the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history. The crowd chanted “you suck!” as Lashley pointed out that they were talking to Theory.

He told Bobby to shut up before entering the ring with the United States Champion. Theory noted that Lashley got him in the first half of the show, but just like Michael Jordan, he came back and won the MITB contract. Lashley told Theory that he didn’t earn his way into the MITB ladder match and wanted a fight. Theory backed down and held up the MITB briefcase. Theory announced that he’s already been given a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Theory noted that Lesnar and Reigns are going to beat the hell out of each other at SummerSlam and he’s going to cash in that night to become the youngest Undisputed champion in WWE history. Theory then attacked Lashley with the MITB briefcase and hit him several times with it. The United States Champion battled back and hit a Chokeslam. Lashley set up for a Spear but Theory rolled out of the ring to end the segment.

The Mysterios def. Judgement Day, Independence Day Cookout

Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio during their entrance as RAW went to a break. Judgement Day then battled The Mysterios in a singles match. Balor and Dominik started off the action. Dominik took control and Damian Priest tagged in. Dominik caught him with a Dropkick and knocked him out of the ring.

Rey tagged in and hit a Senton off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Rey caught Balor with an Enziguri and tagged out. Dominik connected with a Crossbody off the top rope before tripping Balor up. Priest tagged in and prevented the 619. Damian carried Dominik out of the ring and threw him into the barricade as WWE RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rey connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Damian Priest was able to kick out. Mysterio followed it up with a Senton off the top rope for a near fall. Dominik popped Rey up in the air and he connected with an awesome Hurricanrana on Damian for another two count. Rey then made it seem like Finn used a steel chair to hit him and The Mysterios got a DQ win in a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Judement Day then attacked The Mysterios backstage and beat them down until WWE officials broke it up.

Street Profits and Alpha Academy argued at a cookout earlier in the day. Montez Ford hit Gable with a hot dog and Otis got pissed off.

Later, we are back at the cookout and Ezekiel is hanging out with Street Profits. Ezekiel accidentally got ketchup all over Seth Rollins. Seth looked angry but started laughing like a goof. Rollins then got angry again, had some of the ketchup that was on his face, and exited as Ezekiel was bewildered. Rollins and Ezekiel competed in a singles match later on tonight’s WWE RAW.

The hot dog contest began between Dawkins & Otis. It was revealed that Tozawa had eaten 48 hot dogs right next to them and won the contest. Theory showed up and said he will see Alpha Academy out there for their 6-man tag team match. Otis’ stomach didn’t feel too well going into the bout.

Looks like @otiswwe isn't feeling too well after eating all those hot dogs!



What should he do before his tag team match next on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/jWU3l7K9TO — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022

AJ Styles def. The Miz, Ciampa Attacked

The Miz battled AJ Styles once again tonight on RAW. Before the match, The Miz was interviewed backstage about Logan Paul‘s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Miz insisted that they form a tag team and put the Skull Crushing Finale at WrestleMania behind them. However, The Miz vowed to be relentless if Logan doesn’t want to become a tag team again.

"@LoganPaul, accept my offer and we will become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But if you don't, I will be relentless. I will make you earn everything and you will be humbled."@mikethemiz gives Logan Paul an ultimatum on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/Pub6bnrAaR — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022

Miz caught AJ with a knee to the midsection and bounced his head off the top turnbuckle. The A-Lister went for another knee but the Phenomenal One countered into a Clothesline. The Miz tumbled out of the ring and Styles hit him with a flying forearm as WWE RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, AJ connected with an Ushigoroshi and went for a cover but Miz kicked out. The Miz cowered away in the corner and begged Styles for mercy. He then tripped AJ and planted him with a DDT for a near fall. AJ battled back and hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Ciampa attacked AJ from behind and slammed him into the ring post. Ciampa pulled down his knee pad but Styles caught him with an Enziguri. AJ set up for the Styles Clash on Ciampa but The Miz broke it up. Miz planted AJ with the Skull Crushing Finale and smirked at Ciampa. The Miz and Ciampa stood over Styles and shook hands to end the segment.

The Women’s Champs Picked Up A Win

Liv Morgan won the women’s MITB ladder match and cashed in just a couple of hours later on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Liv made her way to the big to a big pop from the crowd. She said she was so proud to be standing in the ring as the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Liv boasted about beating Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank and raised the title.

Natalya interrupted and took credit for destroying Ronda Rousey before Liv Morgan cashed in. Carmella joined the party and wanted Natalya & Liv to take their business over to SmackDown. Natalya and Carmella attacked Liv Morgan before RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made the save. Belair beat Carmella down as Liv sent Natalya out of the ring to end the segment. Adam Pearce then did his best Teddy Long and announced a tag team match up next.

Bianca dominated the action early and leveled Carmella. Liv tagged in and hit a Splash in the corner for a two count. Natalya tagged in and caught Liv with a Dropkick for a near fall. Morgan responded with a Dropkick of her own for a two count. Natalya got the SmackDown Women’s Champion in the Sharpshooter but she used Bianca’s braid to reach the ropes.

The RAW Women’s Champion tagged in and hit Natalya with a shoulder tackle. Belair went for a Powerbomb but Natalya countered into a Hurricanrana. Belair went for a Suplex but Carmella broke it up. Carmella tagged in and hit Bianca with a Superkick against the ring post as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Bianca Belair planted Carmella with a Backbreaker but couldn’t get to the corner for a tag. Natalya tagged in and stomped Belair down in the corner of the ring. Belair threw Natalya out of the ring and got the tag to Liv. Morgan stormed into the ring and hit Natalya with an Enziguri.

Liv hit a springboard Stunner and went for the cover but Carmella broke it up. Carmella went for a Crossbody on Belair but the RAW Women’s Champion caught her. Carmella escaped and shoved Belair into the ring post. Liv knocked Carmella off the apron and planted Natalya with the Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel, Riddle Saved The Day

Seth Rollins battled Ezekiel tonight on RAW. Rollins attacked Ezekiel right when the bell rang and stomped the hell out of him in the corner of the ring. Ezekiel battled back with a Suplex and Seth retreated out of the ring. Ezekiel chased him around and Rollins threw him into the ropes. Rollins connected with a Neckbreaker but Ezekiel battled back with some chops to the chest. Ezekiel sent Seth to the outside with a Back Body Drop. Ezekiel then launched Rollins over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ezekiel was still in control and sent Seth flying across the ring with a Fallaway Slam. Ezekiel connected with a Splash in the corner and followed it up with a Spinebuster for a two count. Ezekiel went for another Splash but Rollins blocked. Seth leaped off the top rope but Ezekiel countered with a knee to the face. Ezekiel quickly followed it up with a swinging Neckbreaker but couldn’t put Rollins away.

Ezekiel climbed to the top turnbuckle but Rollins caught him with a forearm to the face. Seth climbed to the top rope as well but Zeke shoved him down. Seth hopped right back up but Ezekiel escaped through his legs. Ezekiel got Rollins in the Electric Chair and transitioned into a Powerbomb for a near fall. Rollins kicked out of several roll-up attempts before hitting the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Seth Rollins went for an attack but Riddle caught him with an RKO out of nowhere. The crowd loved this and Riddle got a great reaction as Rollins retreated.

Lashley & Street Profits Dominated, Otis Ate Too Many Hotdogs

United States Champion Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) battled MITB winner Theory & Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in a 6-man tag team match. Theory leveled Dawkins to begin the match and flexed for the booing crowd. Gable tagged in and connected with a Dragon Screw as Otis was holding his stomach on the ring apron. The action broke down into a brawl and Otis got knocked out of the ring. Ford and Lashley hit a double Vertical Suplex and Dawkins flipped onto Alpha Academy outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lashley and Gable were battling in the ring. Bobby connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Otis broke it up at two. Lashley hit Otis with a Spear and Ford followed it up with a Frog Splash. Gable connected with a Suplex and then a Moonsault on Lashley for a near fall. Lashley then hit Gable with the Spear for the pinfall victory. Otis then vomited due to eating too many hot dogs at the cookout and Gable just barely got out of the way.

Gunther Destroyed R-Truth

R-Truth came to the ring dressed as Uncle Sam for an Independence Day Celebration as RAW went to a break.

He introduced himself as Uncle Sam and claimed that today is his favorite holiday. R-Truth said that they are here to honor those brave American heroes that saved the alien invasion back in 1996 (Independence Day movie joke). R-Truth said he wanted to read his favorite passage from the Constitution.

Ludwig Kaiser interrupted and introduced Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Kaiser demanded that the crowd stand and show respect to The Ring General, Gunther. R-Truth started a USA chant but Gunther knocked his hat off. An impromptu match started that R-Truth was shouting he didn’t agree to. Gunther booted R-Truth in the face and hit a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Becky Lynch def. Asuka In A No Holds Barred Match

Becky Lynch battled Asuka in a No Holds Barred match in this week’s main event. The Empress of Tomorrow connected with a kick for a two count and then hit Becky with a steel chair. Asuka got out of the ring to get another chair and Becky attacked her while she got back into the ring. Lynch took an eternity to set up a chair in the ropes and it immediately fell out.

Lynch went to set it back up and Asuka shoved her into it. Asuka then leaped off a steel chair and hit a Dropkick. Becky rolled to the ring apron to regroup but Asuka followed her out there. Asuka went for a Powerbomb onto a stack of chairs but Lynch booted her away. Becky then delivered an Exploder Suplex onto the chairs and cleared off the announce table.Asuka hit her with a chair and followed it up with a Hip Attack that sent both superstars through the barricade as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

When RAW returned, Becky climbed to the top turnbuckle but Asuka caught her with another chair shot. Asuka set up a pile of chairs and climbed to the top rope with Lynch. The Empress of Tomorrow connected with a Superplex that sent Big Time Becks down onto the pile of chairs.

Asuka went for the cover but Becky kicked out at two and the match continued. Asuka grabbed a trash can and stuck it over Becky’s head. She unloaded a series of kicks as Lynch was trapped in the trash can. Asuka climbed to the top rope and hit a Dropkick but Becky was able to kick out at the last moment.

Asuka brought a table out from under the ring but Becky attacked from behind. Lynch launched Asuka into the steel steps and slid the table into the ring. Becky tossed the trash can to the outside and set up the table. Asuka got back into the ring but Becky bashed her with a steel chair.

Lynch put the table in the corner of the ring but Asuka attacked again. Asuka knocked Becky out of the ring and then quickly rolled her back in. She went under the ring and grabbed an umbrella. She hit Becky with it and booted her in the face for a two count. The Empress tried to spit the mist in Becky’s face but Lynch used the umbrella to block it. Asuka put Becky on top of the table and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Lynch caught her with a forearm to the face and then put Asuka through the table with the Man-Handle Slam for the pinfall victory.