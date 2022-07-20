WWE Talent Misses NXT Despite Being Advertised

One WWE NXT star was scheduled to be in action on July 19 but it didn’t happen.

As they say in the wrestling business, “card subject to change.” The recent episode of NXT 2.0 certainly took that approach as a talent had been advertised for the main event but never appeared.

This week’s edition of the developmental show featured a 20-women battle royal match. The winner, who ended up being the returning Zoey Stark, receives an NXT Women’s Championship match down the road.

Fans who expected Sarray to be a part of the match were left disappointed.

Sarray Doesn’t Make Advertised Appearance

(via WWE)

WWE had advertised many participants in the battle royal. Zoey Stark wasn’t revealed ahead of the match as she was the big surprise entrant.

One talent who had been advertised but never showed up was Sarray.

There’s no word on whether or not something happened to Sarray at the last minute or if WWE simply changed plans before the match took place.

Sarray has been a key part of the NXT brand. While many have questioned her current character on the show, she is crucial given that her in-ring skills far exceeded that of most of the talent on NXT.

She is vital in helping her fellow prospects get better inside the ring given her experience working at a high level in Japan.