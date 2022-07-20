WWE Superstar Makes Return, Earns Championship Opportunity

One WWE superstar is back in action and has punched her ticket to a big title match.

Injuries have been pelting the wrestling industry over the past few months. We’ve seen the likes of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton go down with injuries that’ll put them out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Injuries didn’t just happen on the main roster as the NXT brand was also hit with a few ailments. One of the key talents who had been shelved was Zoey Stark.

The good news is, Zoey is back.

Zoey Stark Returns

(via WWE)

For weeks, WWE was teasing a mystery with a QR code for fans to speculate on who would arrive (or return) to NXT.

That mystery was solved on the July 19 episode of NXT.

Zoey Stark made her return for the 20-women battle royal match. She ended up winning the whole thing, which has earned her a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Stark had been out of action due to injury.

There has been a lot of talk over what Zoey’s tag team partner, Io Shirai, will do with her WWE future. Her contract is coming due and it’s been said that she could leave the company if she doesn’t get a main roster spot.

After her triumphant return, Zoey Stark was interviewed for a WWE Digital exclusive.