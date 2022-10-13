WWE Talent On Renee Paquette Joining AEW: “Wish She Was Back With Us”

Renee Paquette made her debut last night for All Elite Wrestling and kicked off Dynamite.

She worked in WWE under the name “Renee Young” from 2012 – 2020. Renee served as a backstage interviewer, host (Talking Smack, WWE Backstage), and briefly as a commentator on RAW.

After departing WWE, Renee launched her podcast, “The Sessions” on Fox’s Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network. She also recently landed a new gig with the Cincinnati Bengals. Paquette hosts the series “Renee All Dey” for the organizations and interviews a different player every week.

Paquette got a pop from her hometown crowd in Toronto as she opened this week’s episode of Dynamite. She interviewed Christian Cage before the match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Cage is also from the area but mocked the crowd as a heel during the interview.

Kayla Braxton Wishes Renee Paquette Was Still In WWE

Renee spoke about her debut in AEW on her podcast today and said she was happy to be back in the world of professional wresting.

“I’m so excited to be back in the world of professional wrestling.”

WWE personality Kayla Braxton responded to the news and said she wishes Renee was back with us (WWE). Kayla added that she is “super pumped” for Renee and congratulated her on everything she has going on.

Not gonna lie – wish she was back with us, but super pumped for this woman and all she’s got going on. Congrats @ReneePaquette you bad ass, you!

Renee’s husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, is set to defend the title against Hangman Adam Page on next week’s Dynamite. It will be a special Tuesday night edition of the show airing from Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati in the Heritage Bank Center. Hangman Adam Page confronted the champion last night ahead of the title match next week.