WWE Superstar Teases Joining New Faction

One WWE talent is dropping a hint that perhaps he is the perfect candidate to join a fresh faction.

Whenever a new faction debuts, it can be quite polarizing. That seems to be the case with Maximum Male Models led by Max Dupri.

Some people think the stable is hysterical, while others don’t see the comedy and feel it’ll fall on its face within a matter of months.

At least for the time being, the group is sticking around on WWE SmackDown revealing new fashion collections on a weekly basis.

One NXT star has seemingly thrown his name in the hat to join the faction.

Duke Hudson in Maximum Male Models?

(via WWE)

NXT star Duke Hudson has taken to social media and made a rather convincing argument that perhaps he should be the next member of Maximum Male Models.

Maximum Male Model material. pic.twitter.com/Wv2cLkT8w9 — Duke Hudson (@sixftfiiiiive) July 10, 2022

As of now, MMM consists of Max Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör.

Who knows what the play on words would be for Duke Hudson if he joins the stable or if WWE would give him a new name altogether.

There is an official website for Maximum Male Models where “applications” are being taken.

With that said, the website notes that this is purely for fun and WWE will not be taking any applications into consideration when it comes to hiring talent.

Does Duke Hudson titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures?