WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away, Wrestlers Pay Tribute

WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Ann Weston) has tragically passed away. She was only 30 years old. Her mother announced the news on Facebook on Thursday.

There has been no cause of death revealed at this time. Her mother wrote “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn” in the heartbreaking announcement.

Lee won Tough Enough in 2015 and earned a one-year contract with the promotion. She lost to Alicia Fox in the finale of the show and was released in 2016 after working live events but never debuted on NXT.

Sara was also a competitive powerlifter and entered Tough Enough with no previous wrestling experience. She outlasted Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Chelsea Green, and Velveteen Dream in the competition.

She was recently training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando. Sara married former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake in December 2017. The couple lived in Orlando and had three children together.

I simply cannot begin to imagine what Wesley Blake and his young children are going through. So, so tragically, Tough Enough winner & former NXT talent Sara Lee has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30. Thinking of the entire family during this awful time #RIP pic.twitter.com/emAHpf34FO — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 6, 2022

Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Sara Lee

Several wrestlers have commented on the tragic news today. AEW star Saraya sent love to Sara’s family and posted photos of the two together.

This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. ? RIP Sara Lee pic.twitter.com/bGZ9FZNnXj — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 6, 2022

Former NXT star Bull James (Bull Dempsey) has set up a fund to help her family. As of this writing, Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and The Cardonas have donated.

Every little bit helps. RIP Sara ??https://t.co/4JE5NhiXce — Bull James (@RealBullJames) October 6, 2022

Brandi Rhodes said she never got to meet Sara Lee but noticed her beautiful energy. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair sent out a message as well.

I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy. My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes. ? — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 6, 2022

