Pro Wrestling Social Media is a Double-Edged Sword

Can you imagine what the world of pro wrestling would be like had social media been around in the 1980s or even the 1990s? In the glory days of the Four Horsemen, Dave Schultz, Roddy Piper, Iron Sheik, the “Monday Night War,” Brian Pillman, DX, ECW…The list goes on and on.

Today platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have become an important piece of the business for better or worse. A proven double-edged sword in which pro wrestlers and personalities must walk a tightrope. They are in a unique position compared to an actor or athlete. Do they stay in character or not? Many times it’s a hybrid where the lines of reality are muddled, which can help advance a storyline. Then there are the missteps where a single Tweet can make or break someone.

We’ve seen shoots, work shoots, and instances of being worked into a shoot. Among those who I think manages the waters of social media well is Becky Lynch. She’ll chime in at the right time, knowing what will get people talking. The popular performer has also been known to clap back with receipts like a recent interaction with Vince Russo or shutting down body-shaming attacks on boyfriend Adam Cole. Another good one is Britt Baker, who brings a similar approach. They’ve each grown their popularity, even when they aren’t on TV.

MJF is known for his outspokenness on AEW shows. It’s this authenticity and confidence that has made him must-watch each week. The same can be seen on social media in which the much talked about star will provide entertainment sparring with the likes of Dionne Warwick. Though he’ll also use the space to draw awareness to some really serious issues.

MJF has called out antisemitism including comments made by Kanye West. Even when tweets are deleted, they live on in cyberspace and headlines. It’s an interesting position to be in when MJF is considered a “heel” on television delivering some pretty harsh and controversial promos.

Social media can be a slippery slope. A back-and-forth between Sammy Guevara and Andrade got heated on Twitter regarding comments Andrade made about Guevara being stiff in the ring to Más Lucha. A war of words boiled over into reported physicality backstage at Dynamite, which led to Andrade being sent home.

Unfortunately, social media has also given attention to trolls who like nothing more than to rile someone up. Cyberbullying and body shaming are real problems, and the pro wrestling world is not immune. Hateful things are said just to get a reaction when in actuality it only does harm to your mental health. Imagine getting inundated by these horrible messages on a daily basis.

That doesn’t make you feel good. After all, deep down these figures, we watch in the ring are human beings just like anyone else. There is a reason Jade Cargill took a break from Twitter and Toni Storm just left it altogether. It got so bad for Stardom athlete Hana Kimura, she took her own life. If that doesn’t get you thinking twice about sending a message with the intent of making someone feel bad, I don’t know what will.

Matt Cardona knows how to use social media to help grow his brand. That can be traced all the way back to Cardona’s YouTube show. He has used it as a way to spread the word about everything he has going on and selling. A tool and means to an end. Making money.

Social media can be a powerful way to get a message across and create awareness for a cause. Nobody knows that more than Mick Foley, who has raised thousands of dollars over the years through many fundraisers. Drake Maverick’s emotional reaction to losing his job after being released in 2020 went viral. So much, John Cena took note and WWE couldn’t ignore the groundswell of support. Triple H presented him with a new contract down the line on NXT.

The pro wrestling community has also mobilized on a number of occasions, coming together to help. When the shocking news broke that Tough Enough alum Sara Lee passed away at age 30, a GoFundMe was set up for her family by friend Bull James. Thanks to wrestling stars and others spreading the word more than $103,000 were generated. A heartwarming response to a sad story.

Social media isn’t going anywhere. And if you’re a pro wrestler it can be a blessing or curse. The ones who find success are those who maintain a level of authenticity and a genuine voice. They also practice a rule we should all be following. Think before you post.

