WWE Files Trademark Possibly Related To UK Stadium Show

WWE stays busy filing trademarks and this latest one may have something to do with a future stadium event.

Earlier this month, WWE announced it would be making its way to Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3. The special event will be held inside Principality Stadium, which has a max capacity of approximately 78,000 for boxing events. The announcement confirmed an earlier report from WrestleVotes.

WWE’s Latest Trademark Involves UK Stadium Show?

WWE has filed a new trademark for “Clash at the Castle.” The filing has surfaced on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website.

One would think the trademark is related to the Cardiff show and could potentially be the name of the event. Time will tell if that is truly the case.

One thing we do know is that WWE is excited about the UK stadium show. Here’s what was said in the announcement press release:

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA,” said Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething. “This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

“We’re extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue,” said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager. “Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff.”