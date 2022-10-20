WWE Developing a Brand-New NXT Show

A new NXT show is seemingly in the works according to a recent trademark filing by WWE.

NXT was revamped into WWE NXT 2.0 last September, with control over the brand being taken away from long-time head Triple H.

Last month, WWE ditched the NXT 2.0 branding in favor of WWE NXT, though the show will still serve as a developmental program for the main roster.

NXT Deadline

Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark for the term ‘NXT Deadline’ on October 15.

The trademark reads as follows.

“NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE has not commented publicly on plans for NXT Deadline or how the show will differ from the main NXT two-hour weekly show.

The NXT Brand

There’s no word on when NXT Deadline will arrive on our screens, but the project is just the latest endeavor of the NXT brand.

In 2017, WWE started its NXT UK brand, which ended in August to make way for NXT Europe.

NXT Europe is expected to launch next year but no names have been confirmed for the roster.

WWE also has NXT Lvl Up, which serves as a sister show for NXT, and gives inexperienced talents the chance to hone their skills.

There have been talks over the years of NXT brands in other countries, notably in Japan.

In early 2021, WWE announced NXT India, but there have been no updates about that brand.