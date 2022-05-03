WWE WrestleMania Backlash Predictions

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place this Sunday from the the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

SEScoops staff members Andrew Ravens, Joey G and I got together to provide an expert prediction for each match on the card.

You can also check out the current WrestleMania Backlash Betting Odds, which are typically quite accurate in predicting winners.

WrestleMania Backlash Predictions

For your convenience, you can click below to jump to a specific match:

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

Joey G: Corbin and Moss have been one of the steadier heel acts on the WWE main roster for the last few months so I personally don’t see the benefit of them fighting with each other. However, since the match is happening the person who can benefit the most from a win is Moss as Corbin can always blame some outside force for his failures. The lingering question I have is what’s next for Moss when he does win? (Pick: Madcap Moss)

Andrew Ravens: A feud that no one cares about and a match that doesn’t mean much. I guess you could make the case that a win over Corbin means something for Moss, who is still trying to find his footing here. It makes sense for him to win so I’ll side with the babyface. (Pick: Madcap Moss)

Michael Reichlin: Baron Corbin is a reliable utility player for WWE, but Madcap Moss clearly has more upside. Madcap finds himself flying solo after after Corbin recently turned on him. A loss would set him back considerably. Moss avenges the betrayal and moves on to the next chapter of his career. (Pick: Madcap Moss)

Consensus: Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Michael Reichlin: Lashley got the clean win at WrestleMania 38. Since then, MVP turned on his former client and sided with the giant. Much like the opening match, I think this is a case of the veteran putting over the rising star. Lashley is still going strong at 45, but the 27-year old 7-footer has the brighter future. (Pick: Omos)

Andrew Ravens: I was surprised when Lashley beat Omos at WrestleMania 38 so it only makes sense for Omos to win here and likely thanks to outside interference by MVP to make Lashley stay strong as that is what WWE is attempting to do in this feud, which doing so for both guys at the same time isn’t the easiest thing to do. (Pick: Omos)

Joey G: Like the Edge and Styles matchup there seems to be more to this story than just this bout. Omos will get a big win over a former WWE champion, and MVP, who will most definitely get involved, can claim that he chose the right horse. If it were me I would be grooming Omos for an I.C. title or U.S. title run, but a rubber match with Lashley seems more likely. (Pick: Omos)

Consensus: Omos

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Andrew Ravens: I can see this going either way as Edge already has a win over AJ and it seems we’re going for a trilogy. AJ as the babyface should’ve won their first encounter and really needs to do so here if they want to keep the feud going so Styles wins, but perhaps it’s by DQ thanks to outside interference by Damian Priest. (Pick: AJ Styles)

Michael Reichlin: I keep going back and forth on this one. Both men have interesting programs going on, with Edge being paired with Damian Priest and AJStyles aligning with Bullet Club alum Finn Balor. I say Edge gets the win with help from Priest, to solidify the threat of Edge having backup. (Pick: Edge)

Joey G: Traditional WWE booking tells me that Styles win this round so they can go for a third time on a bigger show somewhere down the line. My guess would also be that Styles recent alliance with fellow Bullet Club alumni Finn Balor means that a tag team match against Edge and Priest is on the table as well. Regardless of who wins, this won’t be the final chapter. (Pick: AJ Styles)

Consensus: AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline

Andrew Ravens: A lot of things have changed with everyone involved here from what was originally planned. I don’t see this being the main event so the babyfaces don’t necessarily have to go over if that’s what Vince McMahon doesn’t want. Have McIntyre pin one of The Usos to keep his feud going with Reigns and who knows what WWE does with RK-Bro going forward if they’re not unifying the tag team titles with SmackDown. (Pick: McIntyre and RK-Bro)

Joey G: Really sad we didn’t get a Nakamura and Reigns solo matchup on this card as it seemed to be set up a few weeks ago, and would pay off Nakamura earning that title shot last year. With that said…this six-man tag will be the show-stealer, and will certainly plant the seed for the eventual McIntyre and Reigns ultimate showdown. Considering how dominant the Tribal Chief and the Usos have been, I think the Bloodline go down in this one. (Pick: RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre)

Michael Reichlin: Originally, when this was going to be a tag team title unification match, I had The Usos getting the win. Now that Reigns and McIntyre have joined the fray, I think the babyfaces take this one. Most people are probably looking at Rollins vs. Cody as having the most Match of the Night potential, but dont’ sleep on the 6-man tag. (Pick: Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro)

Consensus: Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey – I Quit Match

Andrew Ravens: Rousey will get the title here. WWE surprised everyone by not having the title change happen at WrestleMania and adding in this stipulation, it’s nearly a lock that Rousey walks out with the title. What’s next is the interesting part as WWE could run back a third match or have them go in their separate ways. Rousey should be the champion and will be and WWE can revisit this match later this year for one of their stadium shows. (Pick: Ronda Rousey)

Michael Reichlin: Quite simply, Rousey is not losing an I Quit match. She’s just not saying those words. I was surprised that she came up short at WrestleMania, but now is the time for her to reach the top of the mountain once again. I think Charlotte Flair will bring her A-game, to soften the impact of her submitting to Rousey, but this one was “new champion” written all over it. (Pick: Ronda Rousey)

Joey G: One of the biggest surprises at WrestleMania 38 was Charlotte squeaking out a win over Rousey, as Rousey’s Royal Rumble triumph seemed to indicate that she was getting the title at the Show of Shows. While Rousey’s fan support has certainly lessened, I think she gets that big moment here, and begins a dominant reign on SmackDown. I don’t think a third match between these two is necessary, but don’t be surprised if one happens. (Pick: Ronda Rousey)

Consensus: Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Michael Reichlin: This one already has the big fight feel. Rollins has been fantastic as of late. Cody is still riding high since arriving at WrestleMania. I hope this match is the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. I expect a dramatic match, with the American Nightmare coming out on top. Cody’s got a date with destiny (Roman Reigns) and they’re not going to saddle him with a loss and 50/50 booking this early into his run. The storyline winning the title Dusty never did is too good to pass up. They’re keeping him strong for the foreseeable future. (Pick: Cody Rhodes)

Joey G: If there is one guy other than Roman Reigns who should not be losing right now it’s the American Nightmare. Rhodes is more organically over with the WWE Universe than any other star on the roster, and the long-term story of him becoming a world champion is easily laid out in front of them. Rollins has been great, but he can afford to lose again before moving on to something else. (Pick: Cody Rhodes)

Andrew Ravens: Rhodes should go over here as a loss doesn’t hurt Rollins and he can talk his way out of it. Rhodes is clearly the top babyface on the Raw roster and it’s just a matter of time before he’s in the title hunt. Keep Cody strong as he is super over with the fans right now. (Pick: Cody Rhodes)

Consensus: Cody Rhodes

There you have it. Hit up the comments section and let us know what you think about our picks for WrestleMania Backlash.