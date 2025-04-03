Samoa Joe Hints at Retirement, Says AEW Deal May Be His Last

Samoa Joe has been wrestling for decades and knows that his days in the ring can’t go on forever. Speaking on the Insight podcast, Joe admitted that he’s thought about his retirement from wrestling a lot as of late.

“Yeah, I do a lot. It’s probably coming sooner than later, which is fine.”

Joe explained that he, alongside many of his generation, have done their best to save and prepare for a future outside of the ring. The last thing that the 46-year-old wrestler and those like him wants to do is be out stay his welcome “because we may have been privy to a few people may have done that in their careers.”

While Joe’s in-ring career is coming to an end, he doesn’t have an exact date in mind. With that said, Joe’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling could be his last.

“I will do this for a little longer and then yeah I think the end is probably sooner than any new deal being signed.”

Joe isn’t the only TNA alum to be well aware that the end is coming. AJ Styles, a name who Joe battled in both TNA and WWE, has spoken repeatedly in recent years about his career coming to an end. The Phenomenal One, who is also 46, has vowed to retire by 50, leaving fans with just a few more years to appreciate his work in the ring.

As for now, Joe remains an active part of AEW and has also appeared for ROH after signing with Tony Khan in 2022. With that in mind, though, Joe recognizes that his end is coming in the ring, and may come far sooner than fans expected.