How the Osbournes and ECW Led Alicia Taylor to WWE

Alicia Taylor may not be a WWE Superstar, but her journey to the promotion rivals that of any in-ring competitor. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Taylor reflected on the challenges she faced earlier in life, including a period she described as being “luxury homeless,” when she was sleeping in her car. A drummer for 18 years, Taylor eventually found help from an unexpected source: the Osbourne family.

“Kelly’s just like, ‘Mom, Dad, Alicia is staying with us.’ Sharon’s like, ‘Okay. Show her the room upstairs.”

Taylor stayed with the rock family for some time as she got herself back on her feet. Even decades later, the bond between the two sides is strong as Taylor shared that she has nothing bad to say about the family.

The Osbournes didn’t just offer Taylor a place to stay—they played a pivotal role in launching her entertainment career. Wanting to move away from the music industry, Taylor shifted her focus to another passion: professional wrestling. She began interviewing wrestling talent, quickly landing conversations with legends.

“That’s where I met Terry Funk, Stan Hansen, and I started getting all these legends on the show right away.”

Taylor’s friend Nicole also played a key part in her career trajectory. After spotting ECW icon Rhino at a Smashing Pumpkins event, Nicole mentioned Taylor’s work. Impressed by her interviews, Rhino recommended her for a WWE audition. As Taylor noted, “here we are, six-and-a-half years later,” a clear testament to the success of that referral.

Today, Alicia Taylor is a familiar presence on WWE television, announcing weekly and living the dream of many wrestling fans.










