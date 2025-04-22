Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor Explains Raw After WrestleMania Absence

Alicia Taylor has explained her absence from tonight’s Raw after WrestleMania.

SmackDown ring announcer Mark Shunock filled in for the female star on tonight’s eventful episode of the Red Branded Show. This came after Taylor called both nights of WrestleMania 41 over the weekend.

The female broadcaster provided the reason for her absence in a late Monday post on X. She revealed that she’s been given a night off for her voice after her performance at the Show of Shows:

“WOW. I’m going to decompress and process #WrestleMania on this flight home. Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE. My voice gets a night off! Welcome our SD ring announcer @MarkShunock tonight on #MondayNightRAW.”

While Alicia Taylor missed the Monday night show this week, the episode also featured a number of returns. This included Sami Zayn returning to TV to congratulate Jey Uso on his World Title victory over Gunther.

We also saw JD McDonagh making his comeback after suffering an injury in January. He helped Dominik Mysterio retain his newly won Intercontinental Championship over Penta.

The most exciting return of the night however, was of Rusev. The star known as Miro in AEW destroyed the Alpha Academy in his return, quickly reestablishing himself as a monster after his highly anticipated appearance.