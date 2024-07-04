Angel Garza Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract: ‘An Offer I Could Not Reject’

Angel Garza says he recently signed a 3-year WWE contract extension.

The third-generation Superstar is one-half of Los Lotharios with his cousin Berto and is a member of Legado Del Fantasma. He took part in a live stream on Facebook this week and fielded questions from fans. When asked about his status with the company, the Legado del Fantasma member dropped the big news.

“No, I have not left. In fact, I just re-signed for another three years. It was an offer I straight-up could not reject, so there is that.” – Angel Garza on re-signing with WWE

Garza signed with WWE in 2019 and is a former Cruiserweight and 24/7 Champion.