The Mindset That Fueled Nikki Bella’s WWE Comeback

When doctors told Nikki Bella her wrestling career was over, she refused to accept it.

“I wouldn’t accept no. My body wouldn’t even accept no,” she shared on The Nikki & Brie Show. “I knew I had more to give.”

After undergoing spinal surgery in 2016, Nikki faced six months in a neck brace. The recovery process was grueling, but her mindset kept her focused.

“There were nights I wanted to rip it off. I would lie in bed questioning everything. But I told myself, ‘This is temporary. I will be back.’”

Visualization became a key tool in her recovery. Nikki mentally rehearsed her WWE return, picturing every detail of her entrance at SummerSlam. She believes that mental strength helped her body heal.

“My trainer, Rob McIntyre, helped me train safely, even with my neck brace on. We found creative ways to work out, and I adjusted my diet to support bone healing.”

Just weeks after removing her brace, Nikki shocked fans with a surprise comeback at SummerSlam 2016. She credits her return to resilience and refusing to let an injury define her future.

“When we hear ‘no,’ it doesn’t mean stop. It means find another way.”

Her journey is a testament to the power of mental strength—proving that with determination, even the toughest obstacles can be overcome.