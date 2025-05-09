Blair Davenport Talks Possible AEW Return, Open to Facing Toni Storm: ‘We’re Hoping It’s Going to Happen’

Former WWE star Blair Davenport (real name Bea Priestley) is not ruling out a potential return to All Elite Wrestling and facing AEW Womens’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Davenport’s WWE non-compete clause has now expired which means she could be signed by any promotion including AEW. Speaking to Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, Blair Davenport revealed that she remains close with AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and values their friendship.

While she is open to having conversations about her next move, she also wants to follow her own path. Blair Davenport also expressed her desire to take on projects she genuinely enjoys rather than being obligated to perform:

“Definitely now with Toni (Storm), everyone knows how close me and Toni are. We’re like sisters at this point. She lives in Orlando as well, we see each other fairly often. But I’m also along the lines of I’m definitely open to having conversations but I do also want a little bit of time just to do my own thing because I’ve just come out of a contract where it’s like you have an app. If you’ve got a dot on this day, you have to be there, you have to show up. “If you’re sore from the gym or you’ve had a hard match and they book you the next day, you can’t say you don’t feel like it. You have to go do it even when you don’t feel 100 per cent or you don’t particularly feel wanting to do it. You just have to.”

Blair Davenport recalled being cooperative during her time in WWE but now she wants the freedom to choose her matches, especially the ones she is excited about. The former NXT star also said that she was open to sharing the ring with Toni Storm:

“So I kind of just want to be able to take things that I want to do and do it because I’m looking forward to it or enjoying it rather than doing it because someone else is telling me to. Even WWE, I was very happy like, ‘Tell me what to do. I’m more than happy to do whatever.’ I’m not one of those people who is like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to lose.’” I’m just generally excited, say if there’s an opponent who I really want to wrestle that I can push that and get excited to wrestle someone who I’ve always wanted to and never had the chance to, or have another match with someone who I really enjoyed wrestling in the past. “I’m looking forward to taking on my own stuff for a little bit and then maybe after I’ve done that, maybe I’ll push a little bit harder…But I know Toni really wants to wrestle me, so we’re hoping it’s going to happen someday.”

Toni Storm and Blair Davenport previously fought each other in a singles match in June 2018 at Frontline’s Build Me An Empire in London, England. They could once again share the ring if Davenport decides to sign with AEW.

Blair Davenport had previously signed with AEW in January 2019 but she was released in 2020 after being unable to travel to the US during the pandemic. She went on to ink a deal with WWE in June 2021, joining NXT UK. The following year she joined NXT before being called-up to the main roster in June last year. However, she was released from the company earlier this year.