Released WWE Superstars Return to NJPW At Resurgence Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Resurgence event promised to be a huge night for the promotion, and also saw some recently released WWE Superstars in action. During the show, Bea Priestley made her presence felt. The former Blair Davenport defeated Viva Van in her first match since being released earlier this year.

Priestley wasn’t the only released WWE Superstar to compete at Resurgence. Later in the show, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to the promotion to team with the Young Bucks. The foursome faced off against the War Dogs and Gedo. The finish saw Gallows lift Gedo onto his shoulders as The Young Bucks connected with the EVP Trigger, followed by the Meltzer Driver. Anderson got the win for their team with the Magic Killer.

Post-match, the Bucks and The Good Brothers put up the Too Sweet gesture, but the War Dogs seemed ready to join in, they swerved and walked away. With the classic Bullet Club theme filling the arena, it remains to be seen what’s next for Gallows and Anderson after their New Japan return.