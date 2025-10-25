Blake Monroe Halloween Havoc
Blake Monroe Wins NXT Women’s North American Championship at Halloween Havoc 2025

by Michael Reichlin

Blake Monroe won the NXT Women’s North American Championship at WWE Halloween Havoc 2025 Monroe captured her first NXT title in a hard-fought battle against Zaria at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Zaria competed in place of champion Sol Ruca, who was sidelined due to injury.

Monroe systematically targeted Zaria’s left arm throughout the match. After taking down both Zaria and Ruca at ringside, Monroe delivered her finisher on the arena floor before rolling Zaria back into the ring for a second finishing move and the pinfall victory.

Halloween Havoc 2025 aired live on Peacock and Netflix internationally. The show also featured Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship and Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Monroe now leads the women’s midcard division as the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

