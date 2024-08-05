The Bloodline Civil War: WWE Timeline

The Bloodline, the most dominant wrestling stable in WWE, has been a tour de force on the SmackDown brand since its formation in 2021. The group, primarily composed of members from the Anoa’i family, has seen numerous internal conflicts, culminating in what is now becoming the “Bloodline Civil War.”

This timeline explores the key events leading up to and during this tumultuous period, including the formation of the group and the creation of Bloodline 2.0.

Formation of The Bloodline (2020–2021)

The Return of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 after a five-month hiatus, aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

This marked the beginning of his heel turn and the establishment of his character as the “Tribal Chief.”

Reigns vs. The Usos

Reigns’ first major feud was against his cousins, Jey and Jimmy Uso. At Clash of Champions 2020, Reigns defeated Jey, establishing his dominance and forcing Jey to acknowledge him as the head of the family.

This storyline continued with a Hell in a Cell match at the eponymous event, where Jey again lost to Reigns.

The Bloodline’s Official Formation

In October 2020, Jey Uso aligned with Reigns, officially forming The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso joined the group in May 2021, after recovering from an injury, despite initial reluctance. This solidified The Bloodline as a dominant faction in WWE.

The Bloodline’s Dominance (2021–2022)

Championship Reigns

Reigns’ reign as the Universal Champion began at Payback 2020 and continued through 2022, making him one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE history.

The Usos also captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, further cementing the group’s dominance.

Sami Zayn’s Inclusion

In 2022, Sami Zayn began aligning himself with The Bloodline, eventually becoming an honorary member.

His inclusion added an intriguing dynamic to the group, especially with his initial struggles to gain full acceptance.

The Bloodline Civil War (2023–2024)

Dissension Begins

Tensions within The Bloodline started to surface in late 2022 and early 2023.

At the Royal Rumble 2023, Zayn turned on Reigns, signaling the beginning of internal conflicts. Jey Uso’s loyalty wavered, and he walked out during the group’s attack on Zayn.

WrestleMania 39 and Aftermath

At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost their tag team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Reigns retained his title against Cody Rhodes with help from Solo Sikoa, adding to the group’s internal tension with gold now not around the waist of nearly every member.

The Usos’ Betrayal

The Usos’ discontent culminated at Night of Champions 2023 when Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns, costing him and Sikoa the tag team titles.

This act of defiance marked the official start of the Bloodline Civil War.

The Bloodline Splits

In June 2023, Jey Uso sided with his brother Jimmy, effectively leaving The Bloodline.

This led to a match at Money in the Bank 2023, where The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa, handing Reigns his first pinfall loss in over three years.

The Rock’s Temporary Alliance

The Bloodline briefly reformed somewhat with The Rock joining the group in February 2024.

However, this was short-lived as both Reigns and The Rock took hiatuses following WrestleMania XL, where Reigns lost his titles to Cody Rhodes.

Sikoa’s Leadership (2024–Present)

The New Bloodline

With Reigns and The Rock on hiatus, Solo Sikoa assumed leadership of The Bloodline.

The group saw new members, including Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, joining forces under Sikoa’s command.

Continued Rivalries

The new iteration of The Bloodline has continued to engage in high-profile feuds, including rekindling rivalries with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes.