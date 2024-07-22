The wrestling world is buzzing at the news that Bobby Lashley and MVP may be on their way out of WWE. Over the weekend, word broke on social media that the former WWE and TNA World Champion’s contract is expiring soon. It’s also become known that Lashley’s former Hurt Business mentor MVP’s deal is also up this summer.

Lashley has been featured as a main eventer during his most recent run, but Mike Johnson at PWInsider reveals insider information about WWE and Lashley’s contractual negotiations.

Although Lashley was interested to remain with WWE, and still might, the financial offer ‘didn’t exactly make Bobby eager to sign.’

Bobby Lashley, MVP, WWE & The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business in WWE (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

The belief within WWE is that Lashley and MVP will leave when their deals expire. Considering that Shelton Benjamin is also a free agent, the speculation is that the duo may try to reform The Hurt Business outside of WWE. They wouldn’t be able to use the Hurt Business name, since WWE owns that trademark, but

Lashley’s last big match with WWE was at WrestleMania XL in the Philadelphia Street Fight involving The Pride and The Final Testament. MVP last appeared on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, managing Omos for The Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

We’ll be following this story closely and will provide our readers with updates as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Bobby Lashley, MVP, and all your wrestling news.