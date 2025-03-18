MVP’s Biggest Wrestling Regret: Not Slapping Around a Certain Executive

During an appearance on The F Y’all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, MVP was asked which figure in wrestling history he would have liked to slap if given the chance. While he didn’t name anyone outright, he strongly hinted that it was a certain wrestling executive.

“You know who I want to see? You know who I want to say? I just don’t know if it would be the best thing to say right now,” MVP said.

He went on to reveal that there was only one person he truly regretted not confronting.

“Let’s just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret. There’s one individual—an executive for a wrestling company—that I wish I had slapped the sh*t out of when I had the chance. But I never got the chance. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Shelton Benjamin, also on the podcast, jokingly added that his answer would be Mia Yim, continuing their playful social media rivalry.

While MVP didn’t specify who he was referring to, fans speculate that it could be someone from WWE. He has previously voiced frustrations about how The Hurt Business and Black talent were handled, as well as his experiences working under Triple H and Vince McMahon. However, unless MVP decides to reveal more, the identity of the executive remains a mystery.