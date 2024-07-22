Bobby Lashley WWE Contract Update

Bobby Lashley may soon be no more in the WWE. The former WWE Champion has arguably the best run of his pro wrestling career in this latest stint, but according to Fightful Select it may be ending soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select confirmed PWN’s initial report that Lashley has been removed from WWE’s internal roster despite still being up on the company’s website. Lashley has only five television matches in 2024 which culminated in a WrestleMania 40 match as The Pride battled The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight featuring Bully Ray as the special guest referee.

However, Lashley really had a memorable run as WWE Champion when he was the main main of The Hurt Business. Lashley was the hottest he had ever been in WWE in that role which had MVP at his side along with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

During The Hurt Business run, Lashley held the WWE Championship before he lost it to Big E after the New Day member cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase back in in 2022. Just before his WrestleMania 40 match, Lashley had one more shot to earn World Title gold as he qualified for the Elimination Chamber but was eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

Fightful has reported also that even if Lashley doesn’t continue to work with WWE, ‘The All Mighty’ still plans to compete in the squared circle.

Lashley is currently 48 years old and first started his pro wrestling career almost 20 years ago down in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

