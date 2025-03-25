Charlie Dempsey Returns to Bloodsport XIII on April 17

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey is slated to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17.

Barnett touted Dempsey’s credentials, writing on X, “A modern wrestler who seems like a someone who has stepped out of the past with his Catch-as-Catch-can skills and approach. Lighting suplexes, limb wrenching submissions, and the ability to scramble in and out of position like the best of them – Is it any wonder that he’s making his 4th return to Bloodsport? Not in the least.“

The upcoming event’s roster also features Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Timothy Thatcher, Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Jonathan Gresham, Natalya, Royce Isaacs, Maika, Leyla Hirsch, Konami, Pete Dunne, Gabe Kidd, Karrion Kross, and Karmen Petrovic.

Dempsey’s Bloodsport record stands at two victories and one defeat; he secured wins against Matt Makowski and Tracey Williams, while his sole loss came against Royce Isaacs at Bloodsport XI.