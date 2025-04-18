WWE Superstars Dominate At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII once again saw WWE talent in action in the latest example of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut working with others. Not only did the majority of matches feature WWE talent but it was a good night to be a WWE Superstar.

Almost every WWE Superstar won their fights at GCW Bloodsport, which mixes shoot-fighting and pro-wrestling into a unique high-octane show. NXT’s Charlie Dempsey was able to add another win to his Bloodsport record, defeating Shinya Aoki by TKO.

Tavion Heights kept the ball rolling for the No Quarter Catch Crew in his Bloodsport debut. Heights defeated Royce Issacs via TKO in 8:38.

Karrion Kross earned a submission win over JR Kratos in the definition of a ‘hoss fight.’ Kross got the win with an arm triangle from a back position.

Pete Dunne defeated Timothy Thatcher in an eleven-minute classiv via submission. At one point, Dunne tried breaking the fingers of Thatcher while he held him in a scarf hold.

Shayna Baszler, accompanied by Michin, extended her Bloodsport record to 3-0 with a TKO win over Konami. Baszler sealed Konami’s fate with a flurry of stomps to the back of the head of her opponent.

And WWE’s Natalya proved that she is as tough as it gets in her Bloodsport debut. Not only did the Queen of Harts earn a submission win over TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita, but she brawled with Yamashita after Miyu rejected her show of respect. When NWA’s Kenzie Page flipped Natalya off from the crowd, Natalya brawled with her before security broke it up.

Karmen Petrovic was the only WWE star to take the ‘L’ as she lost to Maika by submission. Nevertheless, WWE’s presence was all over Bloodsport’s mat in an epic night in Las Vegas.