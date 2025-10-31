Rumor Killer On WWE’s Parent Company Working With Chris Jericho

Rumors continue to circulate about Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE, and recently, one advertisement for Fozzy garnered a lot of attention. The sponsored post on social media shared that Fozzy is coming to the UK in 2026, and that the tour is being presented by Divergent Promotions “by arrangement with TKO.”

This post led many to believe that TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, was working with Fozzy, and thus, Jericho would be returning to WWE. However, the truth is that the TKO working with Fozzy is not the same that is overseeing WWE. Instead, TKO UK is a UK-based events company that specializes in rock and metal events. The company has previously worked with Fozzy, including presenting the band’s ‘Save the World’ tour in November 2022.

Jericho last competed for WWE in 2018 and joined AEW the following year. 2019 would see Jericho become the first AEW World Champion, a title he held for six months before losing in early 2020 to Jon Moxley. While Jericho is open to returning to WWE, fans are reading too much into ‘TKO’ hosting the Fozzy tour.