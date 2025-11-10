Chris Jericho Likes WrestleMania Message Amid WWE Speculation

Chris Jericho last competed in a WWE ring in 2018 but rumors continue to circulate about a return to the company. Now, a single like from the former WWE World Champion has left fans thinking that his return could be a matter of months away.

On November 9, 2025, Jericho turned 55, and marked his birthday with a shirtless selfie on Instagram. This post received hundreds of comments from fans and fellow wrestlers wishing Chris a very happy birthday. One notable comment simply read “WrestleMania baby!” which was liked by none other than Jericho himself.

Jericho’s AEW contract is reportedly nearing its end which is why fans have been left considering a potential WWE return. In September 2025, Jericho said he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to WWE but added that he’s still with AEW and that “I’m not going anywhere for a long time.”

Jericho joined AEW when the company first started in January 2019 and at the time was the biggest name under contract. That same year, he became the first-ever AEW World Champion, a title he would hold until losing the gold to Jon Moxley in early 2020.

Jericho recently reached 35 years in pro wrestling but has vowed that he’s not through yet. As for whether Jericho’s future in the ring leads him to being a WWE Superstar again, time will tell.