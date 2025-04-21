CM Punk Teases What’s Next After WrestleMania 41 Loss

At WWE WrestleMania 41, CM Punk’s first main eventsaw him come up short against Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match including Roman Reigns. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, Punk was asked what’s next and set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, now held by Dominik Mysterio.

“I don’t know what’s going on with me next—maybe I’ll go after Dominik Mysterio. Man, every time I see him, I still see that little 8- or 10-year-old brat, you know what I mean? I wanted to punch him in the face when he was 10—now I get to legally.“

Dominik captured the gold at WrestleMania 41: Night Two, winning the title in a fatal four-way that included Bron Breakker, Penta, and Dom’s Judgment Day ally Finn Balor. Despite being a heel and loathed among fans for years, Mysterio got loud cheers inside Allegiant Stadium as fans recognized and appreciated his in-ring work and character development.

Punk knows what it’s like to be Intercontinental Champion, having held the title in late 2008 and early 2009. Now, Punk may be on the road back to the gold, teaching Dominik Mysterio that winning a title and keeping it are two very different things.