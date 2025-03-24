Dragon Lee Unmasked on WWE Raw

On March 24 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, WWE Raw featured a compelling bout between Dragon Lee and the debuting El Grande Americano. Originally, Lee was slated to compete against Chad Gable. However, Gable, citing illness and presenting a doctor’s note to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, was replaced by El Grande Americano.

The match was intense, with both competitors showcasing their athleticism. The turning point occurred when El Grande Americano, while countering a top-rope maneuver, forcibly removed Dragon Lee’s mask.

Lee scrambled to conceal his identity, providing El Grande Americano the opportunity to apply an ankle lock. With Lee preoccupied, he had no choice but to submit, granting El Grande Americano the victory.

There’s a deep cultural significance of masks in professional wrestling, particularly in lucha libre traditions. Unmasking an opponent is considered a profound sign of disrespect and can have lasting implications on a wrestler’s career.