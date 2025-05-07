El Grande Americano Wins WWE Speed Title from Dragon Lee

Mere weeks after his WWE debut, El Grande Americano is proving he’s not to be overlooked—this time by capturing championship gold. During the May 7 edition of WWE Speed, the luchador won the WWE Speed Championship, ending Dragon Lee’s reign in the process.

With this victory, El Grande Americano becomes the fourth Superstar to hold the WWE Speed title, following in the footsteps of Ricochet, Andrade, and Lee. On X, El Grande shared a message with his supporters:

“I want to publicly thank the WWE Universe for the support they have given me on my journey to earn my FIRST WWE singles title! Even though I’ve been doing this for 40 years or more, I’ve been made to feel like this is all new to me. Let’s celebrate!!”

Americano’s win wasn’t just a title victory—it marked yet another conquest over a fellow luchador. Since his ‘debut’ earlier this year, El Grande Americano has made it his mission to dismantle his masked rivals in WWE. At WrestleMania 41, he defeated Rey Fenix, who stepped in for the injured Rey Mysterio.

It remains to be seen how far El Grande Americano can go as WWE Speed Champion. But after decades of being blacklisted by the lucha community, or so he claims, Americano has firmly planted his boots in WWE—and he’s not going anywhere.