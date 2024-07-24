Fans Invited To Watch WWE SummerSlam Tryouts In Historic First

WWE will continue its search for new talent with tryouts over SummerSlam weekend, and for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch the potential stars of tomorrow. On Twitter, Shawn Michaels, WWE SVP of Talent Development, shared that fans will be able to watch the tryouts via the WWE Priority Pass. Holders of the past will also be able to participate in a meet and greet with Tiffany Stratton and Jey Uso, and will participate in a Q&A with Michaels himself.

WWE has hosted several tryouts over the years in its effort to fill the company’s roster with the best athletes in the world. In 2021, WWE held tryouts over SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas. Several notable names were recruited following these tryouts including Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, and Monday Night Raw’s Maxxine Dupri.

WWE SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 will take place on August 3, one day after the Priority Pass tryouts, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be the second SummerSlam from Cleveland and currently has seven matches announced. In addition to in-ring action, SummerSlam weekend will see Damian Priest: Live, which will include the premiere of his WWE: 24 episode and a live panel from El Campeon.

