WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Card Update: CM Punk’s In Ring Return Confirmed

WWE has officially confirmed CM Punk’s in-ring return match against Drew McIntyre for the upcoming SummerSlam 2024 event with a twist.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured a segment with the Straight Edge Star. Punk cut a promo on Drew McIntyre and tried to attack him when the Scottish Psychopath showed up at the ringside.

Adam Pearce however, brought in security to restrain the former AEW Star. He went on to announced a match between the two for the upcoming PLE, while also warning them of a suspension on getting physical before that.

Pearce then mentioned how he has a ‘referee’ problem which was the perfect cue for Seth Rollins. The Architect shaked Pearce’s hand and mentioned that no one wants to referee the match between the two WWE stars. He confirmed that he will be officiating the match at the upcoming show.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Card Update

All top matches for the SummerSlam 2024 seems to have been confirmed with the latest announcement. Here is the updated match card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs Nia Jax

Bayley vs Nia Jax US Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight IC Championship Match: Semi Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Semi Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with special guest referee Seth Rollins

SummerSlam 2024 will be taking place from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio two weeks from now on Sunday, August 4, 2024.