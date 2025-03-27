Ex-WWE Personalities Attend AEW Dynamite in St. Paul

Former WWE figures Josh Mathews and Perry Saturn were reportedly backstage at the March 26 AEW Dynamite taping in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. Matthews, who has experience as a ring announcer for both WWE and TNA Wrestling, was seen at the event. His wife, Madison Rayne, is currently associated with AEW as a coach and producer.

Saturn, known for his tenure in WWF, WCW, and ECW, was also backstage, reconnecting with talent from his wrestling career.

The evening’s Dynamite episode featured a women’s tag-team match where Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford secured a victory over Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Bayne achieved the pinfall over Storm, setting the stage for their upcoming championship match at AEW Dynasty.?

AEW Dynasty is scheduled for April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event’s card includes Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland, and Toni Storm defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Megan Bayne. ?