TNA Alum Works Backstage At AEW Dynasty After Recent Exit

Josh Matthews has had a lengthy career in professional wrestling and now the former WWE personality may be All-Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of F4W Online, Matthews was working behind the scenes at the recent AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

Matthews’ role at AEW Dynasty comes mere weeks after it was reported that he had parted ways with TNA Wrestling. Matthews had been with TNA for a decae and had held several roles with the promotion. In addition to being an on-screen commentator, Matthews was a Senior Producer and the Senior Director of Digital Media. He also was in action in TNA on very rare occasions, showing that he brought multiple talents to the company.

Before TNA, Matthews spent years working for WWE as an on-screen interviewer and correspondent. Matthews’ big break in wrestling came when he was part of the first season of WWE Tough Enough. Though he did not win the show, he made it to the finals and clearly impressed those with the company enough to offer him a job.

Now, Matthews has landed in AEW where Tony Khan and others hope to make use of his decades of experience. Whether Dynasty was just a one-off or the start of something big, Matthews isn’t having a problem finding work post-TNA.