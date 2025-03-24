Gable Steveson Reacts to Wyatt Hendrickson Upset: ‘It Happens. It’s a Gladiator Sport, and I’m a Warrior.”

In one of the most shocking upsets in collegiate wrestling history, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson fell to Wyatt Hendrickson in the NCAA heavyweight championship match on March 22. Hendrickson edged out Steveson 5-4, handing the top-seeded, undefeated star his first collegiate loss since 2019 and ending his pursuit of a third national title.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Steveson addressed the unexpected loss and offered perspective on his return to the mat after leaving college wrestling in 2022.

“I’m not happy with the result that happened this past weekend,” he said. “But it’s a blessing to go out there in front of the crowd, in front of the biggest stage… I’ve always wanted to go out there and give one last good push for the University of Minnesota.”

Steveson’s comeback was one of the most talked-about stories of the season, and his undefeated run made him a heavy favorite entering the tournament. Despite the stunning loss, he embraced the moment and praised the level of competition.

“I love the show, I love going out there and feeling the jitters, having your heart race, and having a great opponent across from you. Win or loss, the road doesn’t end for me, and I keep going forward,” he said.

While visibly disappointed, Steveson maintained the showman persona he’s long been known for, stressing that respect for the sport and his opponent comes first.

“Win or lose, like I said, I’m always a showman. I go out there, and I turn the crowd up, I show love. If a guy gets his hand raised across from me, it’s respect as always,” he said. “The doors are still opening, and I’m just so happy where I am today and where the future’s going to take me.”

Reflecting further, Steveson made it clear he views the loss not as a failure, but as part of the journey.

“It just wasn’t my time, and I’m cool with that,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with not having your day… I’ve gone out there and won Olympic gold at the last second. I’ve won two Dan Hodge trophies at heavyweight, which no one else has ever done. Two national titles, three-time in the finals, five-time All-American. My resume stands for itself.”

Steveson concluded with a nod to the physical and mental demands of wrestling and his place in the sport’s legacy.