Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach Returns for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

Rob Gronkowski is bringing his iconic Gronk Beach party back to Las Vegas to close out WrestleMania 41 weekend. Taking place on Sunday, April 20 at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the high-energy celebration will be headlined by Flo Rida and Valentino Khan, with special appearances from WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton.

This late-night event, part of WWE’s WrestleMania After Dark series, will begin at 10:30 p.m. and feature live performances, beachside vibes, celebrity drop-ins, and immersive brand activations. A signature “night swim” experience will transform LIV Beach into the ultimate party destination, combining Gronkowski’s larger-than-life energy with Las Vegas nightlife.

Gronk Beach has become a standout festival with a history of sold-out shows and major celebrity appearances. Past editions have featured artists like The Chainsmokers and Diplo, along with guests such as Lizzo, Travis Kelce, and Bill Belichick.

As the host venue, Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers a luxury backdrop for the festivities, with LIV Beach serving as the central destination. The event also includes branded experiences from NÜTRL, Bud Light, and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

General admission tickets start at $79.99. VIP options begin at $299.99, offering perks like premium open bars, expedited entry, and access to exclusive areas. VIP table packages with bottle service and reserved cabanas are also available.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can pre-register now at GronkBeach.com.