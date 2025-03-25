WWE and Medium Rare Unveil ‘WrestleMania After Dark’ Event Series in Las Vegas

WWE and Medium Rare are bringing a new level of entertainment to WrestleMania 41 week with the launch of WrestleMania After Dark, a late-night event and concert series set for April 17–20 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The four-night experience at LIV and LIV Beach will include exclusive performances, Superstar appearances, and themed parties, with headliners such as Machine Gun Kelly, Metro Boomin, Flo Rida, and Valentino Khan. Rob Gronkowski will close out the weekend with a special edition of his fan-favorite Gronk Beach party.

WrestleMania After Dark Lineup

Each night offers a unique lineup:

Thursday, April 17: The series kicks off with a Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV, featuring appearances by Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio, with music from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE. Komodo will cater the evening with a Southeast Asian-inspired menu.

Friday, April 18: The Official Hall of Fame Afterparty will be headlined by Metro Boomin, with Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan in attendance.

Saturday, April 19: Machine Gun Kelly leads the lineup for Saturday’s After Dark event, joined by WWE’s Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Sunday, April 20: Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach returns at LIV Beach, featuring Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ IRIE, alongside appearances by Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton.

General admission starts at $49.99, with VIP packages and weekend combo passes available. Tickets go on sale March 28 at 10 a.m. PT, with pre-registration now open at WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the official host hotel, is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for Rewards Members during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will serve as the official beverage partner, showcasing bold flavors like Rumble Punch and Slammin’ Blueberry at a dedicated on-site bar throughout the weekend.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news on the Road to WrestleMania 41!