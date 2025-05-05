Jackie Redmond Apologizes for Missing Tonight’s WWE Raw: ‘Single tear. I’m so sorry.’

Jackie Redmond has announced she will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Omaha, Nebraska.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Redmond explained she’s in Montreal and had to withdraw from the broadcast due to a last-minute schedule change.

“My original plan was to take a red-eye last night, slash this morning, into Omaha. Didn’t work out that way for a couple of reasons,” she said. “Actually had to take myself off of RAW for another reason that I won’t get into.”

Redmond added that even without the change in plans, she would have missed her flight following a double-overtime hockey game.

“The game was crazy, as you know, and went to double overtime. And so I would have missed my flights anyways,” she shared.

Despite the setback, she assured fans she’ll be tuning in from home.

“So, you know, it all works out sometimes. But here we are. I won’t be there. Single tear. I’m so sorry. But I’ll be watching from home.”

Tonight’s RAW features a loaded card including appearances from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Matches on the lineup include Rusev vs. Otis, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, and Penta vs. JD McDonagh, with Becky Lynch addressing Lyra Valkyria ahead of their Women’s Intercontinental Title bout at Backlash.